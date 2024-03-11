Marsh has allowed one run on five hits and four walks while striking out 12 over 10 innings across four Cactus League appearances.

Marsh doesn't have a clear path to the Royals' rotation, and that's been reflected in his usage -- only one of his four spring outings has been a start. The 25-year-old started eight of his 17 appearances last season, posting a 5.69 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 85:39 K:BB over 74.1 innings overall. Marsh may still be stretched out in the minors at Triple-A Omaha if he doesn't earn a spot in the Royals' bullpen, but he's pitched well enough this spring to earn a spot in the majors. The one knock against Marsh is that he still walks too many batters.