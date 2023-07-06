Marsh (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks over five innings as the Royals fell 5-0 to the Twins. He struck out five.

The rookie right-hander lasted 91 pitches (60 strikes) and kept Kansas City in the game, but Marsh's offense couldn't solve Pablo Lopez. It was a much better showing than he had in his big-league debut June 30, and with Zack Greinke (shoulder) being the most recent Royals starter to land on the IL, Marsh figures to remain in the rotation after the All-Star break.