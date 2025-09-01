Royals' Bailey Falter: Steps back on mound
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Falter (biceps) completed a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Falter landed on the injured list Aug. 23 due to a left biceps contusion, but his ability to resume throwing off a mound one week later suggests he won't be in store for an extended stay on the shelf. The Royals are expected to re-evaluate early this week before deciding on if he's ready to take the next step in the recovery process by facing hitters.
