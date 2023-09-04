Singer was activated from the paternity leave list Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Singer is set to rejoin the Royals' rotation Tuesday against the White Sox. The right-hander has been much better in the second half on the whole, although he struggled in his last two starts (9.39 ERA, 2.74 WHIP) before going on paternity leave.
