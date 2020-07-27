Gallagher (illness) remains on Kansas City's COVID-19 injured list, but he's joined the team in Detroit ahead of Monday's series opener with the Tigers and is listed as a member of the taxi squad, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gallagher's presence with the team suggests he's been fully cleared of the coronavirus after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but he may need to complete a few more workouts before the Royals are comfortable activating him. Once he's officially added to the 30-man active roster, Gallagher should serve as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Salvador Perez.