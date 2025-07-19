Estevez (4-3) took the loss and blew a save, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits with no walks or strikeouts, during Friday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.

Handed a two-run lead in the 10th inning, Estevez could not hold it and allowed three runs in an extra-inning, walkoff defeat. A two-run home run that concluded a monster day from Kyle Stowers was the death blow and sealed the third straight blown save from the Royals closer. The 32-year-old has gone seven straight appearances allowing at least one baserunner, dating back to July 2.