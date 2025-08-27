Estevez earned the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the White Sox, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

The Royals rallied to combine for five runs in the eighth and ninth inning to take the lead over the White Sox and Estevez closed the door with ease. He has not allowed a baserunner in each of his last six appearances and has now converted 10 consecutive save chances. Estevez is tied atop baseball with 35 saves and owns a 2.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 50:20 K:BB in 58.1 innings.