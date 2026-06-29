Royals' Carlos Estevez: Suffers potential setback

Estevez (shoulder) didn't feel great after throwing a bullpen Saturday and will be re-evaluated in the coming days, MLB.com reports.

Estevez had been making progress in his recovery from a right rotator cuff strain, but this marks another potential setback for the right-hander, who has been sidelined since March 29, originally due to a left foot contusion. More clarity on the 33-year-old's outlook will likely come following his pending re-evaluation. With Estevez sidelined for all but one appearance in 2026, Lucas Erceg stepped in as the closer and recorded 12 saves before being removed from the role due to poor performance in favor of Alex Lange, who has converted all seven of his save opportunities in June.