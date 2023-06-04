Hernandez (thumb) will start Monday's game against the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez exited Friday's game after a callus on his thumb opened up, but he'll return to the mound Monday in Miami to serve as Kansas City's opener. The 26-year-old has a 4.76 ERA across 28.1 innings this season and should cover a frame or two before giving way to bulk pitcher Mike Mayers.
More News
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Takes second loss•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Starting again Sunday•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Strikes out four as opener•
-
Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Set for spot start•