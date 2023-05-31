Hernandez (0-2) allowed a run on two hits and struck out two over one inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Cardinals.

Hernandez entered Tuesday on an eight-inning scoreless streak, but that ended when he gave up an RBI double to Nolan Arenado in the sixth inning. Overall, Hernandez has taken a step forward this season, working as an effective middle reliever and occasional opener. He has a 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB across 28 innings through 23 appearances. Hernandez also has three holds and a blown save, but he's unlikely to be much of a factor for high-leverage situations.