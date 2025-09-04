Royals' Cole Ragans: Tosses live batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ragans (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Ragans' recovery from a torn left rotator cuff has been slow and deliberate, with Wednesday marking his first time facing live hitters since he was placed on the injured list June 11. While no firm timeline has been set for Ragans' return, the next step for the 27-year-old would likely be heading out on a rehab assignment to build up his pitch count with the hope of rejoining the big club in the second half of September.
