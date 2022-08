Mengden is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha to start Thursday against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mengden spent a few weeks with the Royals in June and allowed one earned run over 4.1 innings out of the bullpen, and he's now poised to rejoin the big club as a starter. The 29-year-old has primarily worked as a starter for Omaha this year and has a 4.55 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 76:50 K:BB over 91 frames.