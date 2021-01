Tillo (elbow) threw Monday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery, the pitcher revealed on his personal Twitter page.

Tillo underwent the procedure in July of last year. Given a typical recovery timeline, he has at most an outside chance of pitching in a game near the end of the upcoming campaign. He's yet to pitch above Double-A, though, so he won't be making a big-league impact until 2022 at the earliest.