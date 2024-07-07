Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Hampson picked up starts at second base and center field the past two games while the Royals faced off against a pair of lefties, going 0-for-7 with an RBI between those contests. The Royals should continue to open up regular playing time for the utility player versus left-handed pitching, but Hampson's opportunities to play against righties are expected to remain limited.
More News
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: Productive from bottom of order•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: On base three times in win•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: Two steals in Saturday's win•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: Picks up first steal•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: Seen as top utility option•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: Inks one-year deal with KC•