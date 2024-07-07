Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Hampson picked up starts at second base and center field the past two games while the Royals faced off against a pair of lefties, going 0-for-7 with an RBI between those contests. The Royals should continue to open up regular playing time for the utility player versus left-handed pitching, but Hampson's opportunities to play against righties are expected to remain limited.