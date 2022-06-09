site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Still not starting
RotoWire Staff
Dozier (side) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Dozier will be excluded from the lineup for a third consecutive game due to a side issue. Carlos Santana is starting at first base and batting sixth.
