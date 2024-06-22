Schreiber (3-2) allowed three runs on three hits over one-third of an inning to take the loss versus the Rangers on Friday.

Schreiber was on the hook for three of the five runs the Rangers scored in the sixth inning. After opening June with four scoreless innings, Schreiber's struggles have returned -- he's given up eight runs (six earned) over his last four appearances, taking two blown saves in that span. Friday's outing pushed his ERA up to 4.15 with a 1.48 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB over 30.1 innings. While he has a save and 16 holds to his name this year, he could see a move to a low-leverage role if he continues to falter.