Cuas will serve as the Royals' opener Thursday against the Rays, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It will be his first career start, though Cuas is probably only going to work the first inning before giving way to a parade of other Kansas City relievers. Austin Cox could be the bulk man, per Rogers, and Brooks Kriske should also be available to cover a frame or two. Cuas, 28, carries a 4.15 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 32 appearances this year.