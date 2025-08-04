Atlanta released Cuas on Monday.

Cuas made 13 relief appearances in the majors in 2024 between stops with the Cubs and Blue Jays, but he's pitched exclusively in the minors in 2025 as a member of the Philadelphia and Atlanta organizations. After being cut loose by Philadelphia in May, Cuas quickly caught on with Atlanta and reported to Double-A Columbus, where he had logged a 3.22 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB in 22.1 innings over 18 relief appearances.