McCarthy threw a scoreless seventh inning in Friday's win over the Astros, working around a pair of walks.

The 26-year-old was the first arm out of the bullpen to relieve starter Danny Duffy, and he helped preserve the lead before lefty Tim Hill got the save. Right-hander Brandon Maurer then blew a save chance Saturday, and that could open the door for McCarthy to take on a role in this newfound closer committee after Kelvin Herrera was traded earlier in the week.

