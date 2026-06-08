Royals' Kris Bubic: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday

The Royals announced Monday that Bubic (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Bubic hasn't pitched since May 14 due to left elbow soreness and general arm fatigue, but he's been throwing for the past couple weeks and is ready to pitch in a game situation. Prior to landing on the 15-day injured list, Bubic recorded a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB across 50.1 innings. As long as he continues to improve, Bubic should rejoin the Royals' rotation within the next couple weeks.