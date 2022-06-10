Bubic pitched 4.1 innings against Baltimore on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Bubic yielded only one run through his first four frames, but things fell apart for him in the fifth. The southpaw struck out the first batter he faced in that inning before giving up three straight hits, and he was subsequently pulled for a reliever. Bubic hasn't been able to get into the win column through eight outings this season, and his 9.13 ERA is a good indicator of why.