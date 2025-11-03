Bubic (shoulder) has been cleared to begin a throwing program in November, MLB.com reports.

Bubic missed nearly all of the second half after being diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain, but he avoided surgery and is ready to resume throwing. While the left-hander currently appears on track for a normal offseason, the nature of the injury points to Bubic being a risky health proposition. The 28-year-old was having a breakout season before getting hurt, putting up a 2.55 ERA and 116:39 K:BB over 116.1 innings covering 20 starts.