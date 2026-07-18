Royals' Kris Bubic: Could resume throwing soon

Bubic (elbow/shoulder) could begin a new throwing program next week, per MLB.com.

Bubic has been shelved since mid-May due to left elbow soreness before developing left shoulder discomfort during a rehab outing. The southpaw received a cortisone injection July 2 and has been shut down since, though he could be ready to resume throwing in the near future. Beginning a throwing program would mark a step in the right direction, though Bubic is likely to need considerable time to progress through his rehab before embarking on a rehab assignment and ultimately returning to the active roster. Prior to his lengthy stint on the injured list, the hurler posted a 3-2 record with a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB across 50.1 innings (nine starts).