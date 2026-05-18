The Royals placed Bubic on the 15-day injured list Monday with left elbow soreness.

Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Bubic felt more sore than normal following his last start, prompting the decision to place him on the IL. The southpaw is optimistic his absence will be brief, but he still needs to undergo imaging before more is known. Even in a best-case scenario, Bubic is likely looking at longer than a minimum stay no the IL. He's collected a 4.10 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB over 50.1 innings covering nine starts this season.