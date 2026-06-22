Royals' Kris Bubic: Logs bullpen session Sunday

Bubic (elbow/shoulder) threw a two-up bullpen Sunday, per MLB.com.

Working back from left elbow soreness, Bubic suffered a setback after experiencing shoulder discomfort following a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on June 9. The southpaw underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage to either his elbow or shoulder, an encouraging development that has allowed him to resume building back up. Having now completed a bullpen session, the 28-year-old could restart his rehab assignment soon, provided he doesn't experience any renewed discomfort. Before being shelved, Bubic posted a 3-2 record with a 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB across 50.1 innings (nine starts).