Royals' Kris Bubic: Logs scoreless frame in rehab start

Bubic (elbow) threw a perfect inning while striking out one in Wednesday's rehab start with Triple-A Omaha.

Bubic was able to resume his rehab assignment for left elbow soreness Wednesday after his first assignment was halted following one outing June 9 due to shoulder discomfort. The southpaw logged a clean inning, throwing six of eight pitches for strikes before departing. Per MLB.com, Bubic is scheduled to throw two innings with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday as he continues to build up. If the 28-year-old continues to progress without any further setbacks, a return to the Kansas City rotation before the All-Star break is possible.