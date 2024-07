Bubic struck out two during a perfect inning in a 10-1 win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Bubic made his first MLB appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2023 and didn't show any rust. He retired the side in the ninth inning and punched out both Jacob Stallings and Michael Toglia. Though Bubic has almost exclusively worked as a starter throughout his career, he's expected to serve in a multi-inning relief role for the back half of the 2024 campaign.