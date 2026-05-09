Bubic didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Tigers, allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

Bubic held the Tigers to just one run through five innings, but things began to get away from him in the sixth. After walking the first batter of the inning, Bubic recorded two outs before giving up an RBI double to Wenceel Perez. The southpaw was replaced on the mound immediately afterward by Nick Mears, who gave up another double to Spencer Torkelson, allowing Perez to score. Some late-game heroics from the Royals' offense kept Bubic from taking his second loss of the season, so he'll keep his 3-1 record and take a 3.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his start next week against the White Sox.