Bubic allowed two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Padres. He struck out four.

Bubic delivered another solid spring outing, punching out four Padres and keeping the opposition off the scoreboard for the second straight appearance. Through three outings and eight innings in Cactus League play, the southpaw has allowed one run on nine hits and three walks. After posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 20 starts and 116.1 innings last season before a left rotator cuff strain ended his campaign prematurely, Bubic will look to maintain his health and deliver strong results out of the Royals' rotation in 2026.