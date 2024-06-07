Bubic (elbow) had his rehab assignment extended by 10 days Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
While Bubic was nearing the end of his 30-day rehab window, Rogers notes that the 10-day extension is an exception for pitchers coming back from Tommy John surgery. Bubic made his eighth rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, throwing four scoreless innings while striking out four.
