Royals' Kris Bubic: Resuming rehab assignment Wednesday

Bubic (elbow) is slated to make a rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

After landing on the injured list May 18 due to left elbow soreness, Bubic was cleared to kick off a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on June 9. The left-hander was lit up for six runs (five earned) while recording just four outs in his lone outing with Omaha before being pulled off the assignment after experiencing shoulder discomfort. An MRI cleared Bubic of any major concerns with the shoulder, so he didn't have to pause his throwing program for more than a few days. Bubic made it through a two-inning live bullpen session over the weekend without issue and will now resume the rehab assignment, this time linking up with the Royals' Double-A affiliate. He'll likely need at least one more start in the minors beyond Wednesday to get fully ramped up, but Bubic would appear to have a shot at rejoining the Kansas City rotation before the All-Star break.