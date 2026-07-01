Royals' Kris Bubic: Scratched from rehab start

Royals senior vice president Scott Sharp said Wednesday on Sports Radio 810 WHB that Bubic (elbow/shoulder) has been scratched from his next scheduled rehab start and will return to Kansas City for further evaluation.

Bubic initially went on the 15-day injured list in mid-May due to left elbow soreness and encountered a setback in mid-June when he experienced left shoulder discomfort. He had an MRI after that first setback which cleared him of structural damage in his elbow and shoulder. It's unclear at this point whether this setback is related to the southpaw's elbow or shoulder (or both), but more information on Bubic should be available later this week. The southpaw went two scoreless frames in his last rehab start this past weekend.