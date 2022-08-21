Bubic (2-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against Tampa Bay.

Bubic surrendered three doubles, two of which drove in a run - one off the bat of Taylor Walls and the other from Yandy Diaz. The 25-year-old had been pitching better with a 2.89 ERA in 37.1 innings over his last six starts prior to this contest and has not allowed a homer in his last four. The lefty has been much more successful at home during his previous seven outings with a 2.41 ERA in 18.2 innings compared to a 4.43 ERA in 22.1 innings on the road.