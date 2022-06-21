Bubic (1-4) earned the win Monday over the Angels. He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings.

This was Bubic's longest start of the season, and it was also one of his more effective outings. Taylor Ward gave him some trouble with a solo home run in the third inning and an RBI single in the fifth, but that was the extent of the damage. Even with a strong outing, Bubic has a 7.41 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 31:20 K:BB across 34 innings in 10 appearances (nine starts). When Zack Greinke (elbow) returns from the injured list, it'll likely come down to Bubic or Daniel Lynch exiting the Royals' rotation.