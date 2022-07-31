Isbel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The Royals are opposing a lefty (Jordan Montgomery) for the second day in a row, so the lefty-hitting Isbel will once again find himself on the bench. Though Isbel looked prime to play regularly versus right-handed pitching following the trade of Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees a few days earlier, Salvador Perez's recent return from the injured list could result in Isbel losing out on playing time. With Perez is expected to step back in as the Royals' everyday catcher, MJ Melendez looks like he might log more time in the corner outfield at Isbel's expense.