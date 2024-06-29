Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Guardians.

Garcia was briefly bumped down the order last weekend, but he hasn't really rebounded since returning to the leadoff spot for the last five games. His multi-hit effort Friday was his first since June 14 and just his third such game in June, a month in which he's batting .153 (15-for-98). The infielder is now at a .234/.288/.347 slash line with five home runs, 40 RBI, 51 runs scored and 21 steals over 82 contests, with his speed being the biggest upside in his game this year.