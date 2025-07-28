Canha (elbow) is scheduled to begin a hitting progression Monday, MLB.com reports.

Canha was placed on the injured list July 8 due to left elbow epicondylitis. He received an injection that same day to relieve discomfort in his elbow, and he was cleared to resume throwing shortly after the All-Star break. The outfielder is now ready to take the next step in his recovery by hitting, and if all goes well, he could soon be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment.