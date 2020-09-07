Harvey (0-3) allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out two across 2.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the White Sox.

Harvey improved upon his last start as he kept the ball in the yard and also managed to rack up 10 called strikes and three swinging strikes across 40 total pitches. It remains to be seen whether Harvey will stick in the rotation, as the team had been utilizing six starters. He hasn't earned a significant role with his performance to this point, compiling a 11.70 ERA with an 8:5 K:BB across 10 innings.