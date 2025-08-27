Lorenzen allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

The only loud contact allowed by Lorenzen was a solo home run from Colson Montgomery in the second inning. Lorenzen was otherwise able to cruise through five frames but couldn't record an out after coming back out for the sixth, leading to three more runs charged against him. Lorenzen has now allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 16 hits over his last two starts, though he has racked up six strikeouts on both occasions, which is one below his season high. Lorenzen has just one win over his last eight starts and will look to change that next week against the Angels.