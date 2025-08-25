The Royals reinstated Massey (wrist/ankle/back) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Massey will make his return to the Royals for the first time since early June, after he was initially deactivated due to a left ankle sprain before being pulled off two separate rehab assignments on account of a fractured right wrist and a tight back. He began a third rehab assignment Aug. 9 and emerged from his two-week stint in the minors unscathed while slashing .245/.310/.415 with a pair of home runs in 12 games for Triple-A Omaha. With Kansas City optioning John Rave to Triple-A in a corresponding move, the left-handed-hitting Massey could be in line for a regular spot in the lineup versus righties, though he may eventually move to the bench on a more frequent basis once the Royals reinstate Jac Caglianone (hamstring) from the IL.