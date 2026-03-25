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The Royals placed Massey (calf) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Massey has been ramping things back up and, because the IL move is backdated to Sunday, will be eligible for activation April 1. It's unclear whether he'll be ready to return from his calf strain by that time, but his absence is projected to be brief.

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