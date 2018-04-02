Almonte was designated for assignment Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Almonte was removed from the 40-man roster after the Royals claimed Abraham Almonte off of waivers from the Indians. He reached the majors for the first time back in 2015 but has pitched just 10.2 innings at the big-league level. He is also dealing with shoulder soreness, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports, and is expected to begin the year on the disabled list.