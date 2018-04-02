Royals' Miguel Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Almonte was removed from the 40-man roster after the Royals claimed Abraham Almonte off of waivers from the Indians. He reached the majors for the first time back in 2015 but has pitched just 10.2 innings at the big-league level. He is also dealing with shoulder soreness, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports, and is expected to begin the year on the disabled list.
More News
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Optioned to minors•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Fans three in three spring innings•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Posts strong minor-league marks in 2017•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Likely done for season•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Miguel Almonte: Recalled by Royals•
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...