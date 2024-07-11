Melendez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-5 win over the Cardinals in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Melendez also went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI in a 6-4 win in the matinee. The outfielder is off to a good start in July, going 7-for-24 (.292) over his first seven contests of the month. For the season, he's posted a .191/.255/.379 slash line with 10 homers, 27 RBI, 24 runs scored, 14 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 278 plate appearances. Melendez's struggles at the plate have cost him some playing time versus southpaws, but he's not strictly in a platoon role.