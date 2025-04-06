Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Melendez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Melendez and fellow left-handed-hitting outfielder Kyle Isbel will head to the bench for the series finale while the Orioles send southpaw Cade Povich to the bump. The Royals will roll out a starting outfield of Mark Canha, Maikel Garcia and Hunter Renfroe from left to right.

More News