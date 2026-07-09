Royals' Randy Dobnak: Blanks Mets in no-decision

Dobnak took a no-decision Wednesday against the Mets, allowing no runs on three hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

Working in bulk relief, Dobnak kept the New York bats in check with a scoreless outing Wednesday. The 31-year-old right-hander has given up just two runs on nine hits and four walks in 9.2 major-league innings so far this year, and he was able to build up to 95 pitches Wednesday in his second appearance of 2026. Stephen Kolek (personal) figures to be activated from the bereavement list by the time the All-Star break is finished, so Dobnak would be a candidate to revert back to Triple-A Omaha if that happens.