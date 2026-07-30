Royals' Randy Dobnak: Brilliant in first win

Dobnak (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Twins, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out four.

It was a season-best showing by Dobnak, who worked his longest outing of the year and set a season high in punchouts. The 31-year-old right-hander has been a serviceable stopgap solution for Kansas City's banged-up rotation, turning in three scoreless appearances so far while giving up no more than two runs in any of his five outings. While his 1.19 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB over 26 innings suggest some regression to his 1.09 ERA is coming, Dobnak should maintain streaming appeal in fantasy leagues in a rematch next week with a Minnesota team that will once again be without All-Star Byron Buxton (hip).