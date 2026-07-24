Royals' Randy Dobnak: Fires five scoreless innings

Dobnak did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Tigers, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out three over five scoreless innings.

Dobnak delivered another effective outing, throwing 50 of 76 pitches for strikes while limiting Detroit to six hard-hit balls. He generated 10 whiffs on 34 swings despite finishing with just three strikeouts. The veteran right-hander has now allowed just one run over his last 15 innings and owns a 1.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB across four appearances since being recalled July 1. With Stephen Kolek (forearm) having been transferred to the 60-day injured list, Dobnak appears to have a path to remain a part of the rotation for an extended stretch.