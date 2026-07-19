Royals' Randy Dobnak: Goes 4.1 frames in first start

Dobnak did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Padres, allowing a run on four hits and four walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Despite throwing 96 pitches (just 60 for strikes) across 4.1 innings, Dobnak managed to hold San Diego to a lone run on a Fernando Tatis homer in the third. Overall, Dobnak has been solid since he was recalled from Triple-A earlier this month, allowing just three runs across 14 innings in three appearances with the Royals. If Kansas City elects to give him another start, Dobnak would line up to face the Tigers on the road his next time out.