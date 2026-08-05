Royals' Randy Dobnak: Sharp in second win

Dobnak (2-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings.

Dobnak surrendered just one hit through the first three innings before allowing a run in the fourth, when he loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly. The veteran right-hander has been especially outstanding for Kansas City lately, allowing only two runs across his last 27 innings. Through all six appearances this season, Dobnak owns a 1.16 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB across 31 innings. His next chance to continue his unexpected success this season is scheduled to come Sunday against the Cubs.