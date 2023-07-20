Yarbrough left his start during Wednesday's game against Detroit with an apparent injury, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

It's unclear what exactly is bothering Yarbrough, but he left the game alongside the Royals' training staff after presumably tweaking something. More information should be released shortly, but Yarbrough should be considered day-to-day for now. The 31-year-old lefty had surrendered three runs on six hits while striking out four batters through 5.2 innings.